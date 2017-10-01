TÜRKİYE
Syrian refugee children get journalism opportunity in Turkey
Syrian refugee children will have the opportunity to participate in TRT World's three-day journalism workshop. The first workshop will have 40 participants aged 14-18 and will take place in the Nizip Refugee Camp.
The workshop which will have 40 participants (ages 14-18) and is aimed at giving refugee children an opportunity to learn the basics of journalism. / TRTWorld
October 1, 2017

The Syrian Civil War has caused the worst humanitarian crisis since the end of the second World War and Syrian children pay the highest price of that war.

Among the things children are deprived of, is an education.

Journalism for Juniors 

In its effort to give Syrian children a chance to education, the Turkish government and TRT World launched the ‘World Citizen’ initiative.

A project called Journalism for Juniors program, piloted on Saturday with an introductory workshop to mobile journalism and storytelling that will take place in the Nizip Refugee Camp located in the Gaziantep Province.

The workshop which had 40 participants (ages 14-18) and aimed at giving refugee children an opportunity to learn the basics of journalism.

Turkey hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees with more than 2.9 million refugees recorded as of May 2017. 

SOURCE:TRT World
