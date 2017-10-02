WORLD
Ex-Pakistani PM Sharif’s indictment adjourned until October 9
Supreme Court deposed Sharif in July following corruption investigation against him and family. He was ousted before his term ended.
Pakistani rangers stand guard on a street ahead of the arrival of sacked Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif to appear before an accountability court to face corruption charges in Islamabad on October 2, 2017.(AFP) / AFP
October 2, 2017

Sacked Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made a second appearance before an anti-corruption court on Monday. 

The hearing was adjourned to October 9 for the case in which Sharif is facing indictment on corruption charges that could ultimately see him jailed.

A helicopter hovered over the Islamabad court and supporters chanted slogans from behind security barriers as Sharif arrived in a convoy of BMW SUVs, escorted by elite police guards.

Media along with many lawyers and officials, including Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, were prevented from entering the court, with security forces forming a human barrier as the former prime minister entered.

Sharif left again just over an hour and a half later without making any statement. 

Officials said the case had been adjourned until October 9, with no confirmation when the indictment might take place.

Sharif's sons Hussain and Hassan and his daughter Maryam have also been named in the case and are currently in London with their mother Kulsum, who is receiving treatment for throat cancer. 

A court official told media that Sharif would be indicted "when all accused are present in the court," though another senior official suggested later that if his children do not appear then his case could be tried separately.

Mohsin Ranjha, a leader of Sharif's ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) party who spoke to reporters outside the court, said they were willing to return and appear before it. He did not say when.

Sharif 15th Pakistan head to be ousted

The Supreme Court deposed Sharif in July following an investigation into corruption allegations against him and his family, making him the 15th prime minister in Pakistan's 70-year history to be ousted before completing a full term.

The Supreme Court also banned him from holding public office. The country's anti-corruption watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau, was ordered to open a criminal case against him and his children, which could see him facing imprisonment.

Not new to controversies

Sharif has faced such challenges before. 

In 1993 he was sacked from his first term as prime minister for corruption, while in 1999 he was sentenced by a military court to life in prison after his second term in office ended in an army coup.

On that occasion he was allowed to go into exile in Saudi Arabia, returning in 2007 and winning the premiership for the third time in 2013.

Sharif made his first appearance before the anti-corruption court last week.

SOURCE:AFP
