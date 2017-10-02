TÜRKİYE
Turkey opens its schools to children of Syrian refugees
The Turkish government has begun a gradual process to integrate Syrian refugee children into the educational system in order to prevent them from feeling socially isolated.
More than 18 million students in Turkey, including thousands of Syrians, attended their first day at school. 02 October, 2017. (AA) / AA
October 2, 2017

The Turkish government has adopted a policy to formally integrate Syrian children into public schools.

The plan will need to overcome obstacles like language barriers, social readiness and a lack of information about the policy among the public.

Some of the refugee families welcome the initiative, as they plan to stay in Turkey.

But others want to return to Syria and hope their children can continue to study in Arabic.

TRT World'sAhmed al Burai reports from Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRT World
