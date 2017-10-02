October 2, 2017
The Turkish government has adopted a policy to formally integrate Syrian children into public schools.
The plan will need to overcome obstacles like language barriers, social readiness and a lack of information about the policy among the public.
Some of the refugee families welcome the initiative, as they plan to stay in Turkey.
But others want to return to Syria and hope their children can continue to study in Arabic.
TRT World'sAhmed al Burai reports from Istanbul.
SOURCE:TRT World