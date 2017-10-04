Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov accused US-led forces of carrying out "bloody provocations" against Russian troops in Syria in an interview published by the Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq al Awsat on Wednesday.

"The activities of US-led forces raise many questions ... In some cases, these forces have indirectly encouraged other terrorists to attack strategic positions rightfully regained by Damascus, or they have deliberately engaged in bloody provocations against our forces," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister appeared to be referring to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which the US-led coalition is backing in a drive against Daesh in eastern Syria, mainly in the city of Raqqa.

SDF, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militants , is led by the YPG. The YPG is considered by Turkey as an offshoot of the PKK, which has been designated as a terrorist group by Ankara, the EU and the US.

The PKK has been waging an armed campaign against Turkey since 1984.

Russia last month accused the SDF of trying to sabotage a separate offensive by its ally, the Syrian regime's forces, against Daesh around the city of Deir Ezzor, where Russia lost one of its own generals in late September.