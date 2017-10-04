Two civilians were killed and two others were wounded after Indian troops fired into Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday, in the latest cross-border violence between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The incident took place in a village in Abbaspur sector on the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border dividing Kashmir between Pakistan and India.

"A brother and a sister were killed and two other women were wounded in firing by Indian troops," local government official Qaiser Aurangzeb said.

The rival armies routinely target each other across the heavily militarised LoC that divides the territory, and Aurangzeb said that intermittent "unprovoked firing" by Indian troops in the area was continuing.

Another local government official, Tahir Mumtaz, confirmed the firing and casualties.