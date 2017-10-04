Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a top-level meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Wednesday.

Erdogan’s visit comes at a time where several regional developments have prompted neighbours Turkey and Iran to work on closer ties.

One of these developments is the referendum in favour of independence in northern Iraq held by the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has this report.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Rouhani on Wednesday afternoon, Erdogan said stronger steps would be taken in relation to the non-binding independence referendum in northern Iraq.

Both countries opposed the referendum and are opposed to any moves towards independence for the KRG-controlled territory.

“What is the purpose of the referendum in Northern Iraq Regional Administration? No one recognises you other than Israel. A decision made with Mossad can not be legitimate, it is illegitimate,” said Erdogan.

He said Ankara and Tehran would not recognise the referendum.

Speaking about developments in war-torn Syria, Erdogan stressed the importance of the Astana talks, which are being conducted by Iran, Turkey and Russia, in order to keep their fight against Jabhat Fateh al Sham and Daesh. He also said that de-escalation zones were very important for Turkey.

For his part, Rouhani underlined the importance of co-operation between Turkey and Iran to "combat terrorism" in the region.

He also said Tehran would back steps taken by the central Iraqi government and denounced the KRG's referendum move.

"We want security and stability in the Middle East ... the independence referendum in Iraq's Kurdistan is a sectarian plot by foreign countries and is rejected by Tehran and Ankara. Turkey, Iran and Iraq should take serious measures," said Rouhani.

He added that the two countries will continue their fight against terror groups, such as Daesh, Jabhat Fateh al Sham and the PKK.