WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kim Jong-un is a rational politician, CIA's Korea expert says
Top official at CIA's Korea Mission Center says Kim's focus is to stay in power.
Kim Jong-un is a rational politician, CIA's Korea expert says
Yong Suk Lee, the deputy assistant director of the CIA's Korea Mission Center, says Kim "wants to rule for a long time and die in his own bed". September 10, 2017. (Reuters) / Reuters
October 6, 2017

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is a rational politician and the US needs to understand that to deal with the nuclear-armed country, according to a top Central Intelligence Agency Korea expert.

"Beyond the bluster, Kim Jong-un is a rational actor," said Yong Suk Lee, the deputy assistant director of the CIA's Korea Mission Center, on Wednesday. 

"We have a tendency in this country to underestimate his conservatism." 

"He wants to rule for a long time and die in his own bed," Lee said at a conference on the CIA at George Washington University. 

US politicians including President Donald Trump have repeatedly painted Pyongyang's strongman as irrational and "crazy."

But Lee said Kim's focus is to stay in power, as shown by the brutal murder in Malaysia in February of his half brother Kim Jong-Nam, which has been blamed on Pyongyang agents.

Recommended

"All politics is local," he said of the North Korean milieu.

The country's long history of being surrounded by greater powers, too, means that the country is constantly on the defensive, and its leaders play that up. 

"North Korea is a political organism that thrives on confrontation," Lee said.

But Kim's fierce defense of his position and his combativeness against Washington does not mean he will act irrationally now that he has the capacity to fire a nuclear tipped missile at the United States.

"Waking up and deciding to nuke Los Angeles is not in his interest to survive," he said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria