North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is a rational politician and the US needs to understand that to deal with the nuclear-armed country, according to a top Central Intelligence Agency Korea expert.

"Beyond the bluster, Kim Jong-un is a rational actor," said Yong Suk Lee, the deputy assistant director of the CIA's Korea Mission Center, on Wednesday.

"We have a tendency in this country to underestimate his conservatism."

"He wants to rule for a long time and die in his own bed," Lee said at a conference on the CIA at George Washington University.

US politicians including President Donald Trump have repeatedly painted Pyongyang's strongman as irrational and "crazy."

But Lee said Kim's focus is to stay in power, as shown by the brutal murder in Malaysia in February of his half brother Kim Jong-Nam, which has been blamed on Pyongyang agents.