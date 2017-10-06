PALONG KALI, Bangladesh — Razu Begum is slumped in an exhausted heap on the damp grounds of an overcrowded mosque. Her small baby is whimpering incessantly in her frail arms. Her four other children linger listlessly nearby. It’s taken them seven days to travel here on foot from their village in the northern parts of Myanmar’s Rakhine state, from where they escaped a brutal military operation that's been widely described as a “scorched-earth” policy. It involves razing to the ground scores of Rohingya villages, killing hundreds, if not more, along the way.

Myanmar says it is targeting “terrorists,” but that's of little comfort to Razu and half-a-million others who have fled Rakhine in the space of just one month in what is without doubt one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our times.

We meet Razu one night in a place called Palong Kali, which lies one kilometre from the Bangladesh-Myanmar border and is one of the few remaining entry points into Bangladesh. The numbers have now dwindled, but we've been tipped off that this is where we will find them.

We first spot them as we're filming in a school that is being used as a temporary shelter. Dozens of refugees, skeletal and wretched from days of flight, trudge towards us, barefoot in single file, struggling with the paltry possessions they managed to salvage. We're told thousands more are heading this way. Indeed, we see them soon after we drive off-road along a bumpy dirt track towards a small path on the edge of a paddy field.

The night sky is interrupted every now and then by flashes of lightening, and a steady drizzle leaves behind a dampness that seems to seep into our bones.

We are the only journalists here, and at first all we can make out is a stream of tiny lights moving steadily in our direction. Then suddenly, they are among us: thousands of refugees of all ages; old men and women bent double, leaning on sticks for support; ragged children, weaving in and out of the lines of adults as they make their way towards a local mosque or further inland.

There is a calmness about them, but it's far from the serenity that comes with peace of mind. It is a muteness brought on from having seen and experienced unspeakable horrors: rape, slaughter, kidnappings, and so much more.

Many of the refugees are crammed into two tiny damp outhouses next to the mosque. The rooms are not fit for animals, let alone humans. The smell of stale sweat and urine — and worse — is suffocating, but the Rohingya have no choice other than to sit here and wait.

Razu hasn't eaten properly for days.

"My last proper meal was seven days ago," she tells us. "My children had some dried fruit along the way [and nothing else]. They are sick and hungry."

Others talk of slaughter. It’s a word we hear often.

"They beat us, slaughtered us and burned our houses," an elderly man, Yunus, tells us. "Recently, I saw people being slaughtered."