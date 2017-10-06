Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell will face a court hearing in Australia next year to answer what police have described as "historical sexual offences", a magistrate said on Friday, the most senior Roman Catholic official to face such accusations.

Pell, 76, a top adviser to Pope Francis, did not speak as he was escorted to and from the Melbourne Magistrates' Court by police through a group of media, protesters and supporters. He was not required to enter a plea.

Australian police said in June, Pell had been summoned to appear on charges of "historical sexual offences" from multiple complainants. Details of the charges have not been made public.