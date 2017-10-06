WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 79 civilians killed by Russian and regime air strikes in Syria
Deaths happened in Deir Ezzor in past 48 hours, but Russia says strikes were targeted at Daesh strongholds in Al Mayadeen.
At least 79 civilians killed by Russian and regime air strikes in Syria
Russian Defence Ministry said that two Russian submarines in the Mediterranean fired 10 cruise missiles Thursday at Daesh positions outside the eastern Syrian town of Mayadeen, one of the last major Daesh strongholds in the country. October 5, 2017. / AP
October 6, 2017

At least 79 civilians were killed in Deir Ezzor over the last 48 hours by air strikes.

Activist Ahed Sileybi said Russia and Syrian regime war planes carried out intensive air strikes in Deir Ezzor, adding that tens of civilians were injured.

Siheybi said the war planes targeted those civilians who were trying to flee Daesh-held areas through one of the humanitarian corridors across Euphrates river near Daesh-held Al Mayadeen city.

Recommended

Russian air strikes had killed at least 14 civilians as they were crossing the Euphrates river, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Friday.

"They were crossing the river on makeshift rafts in a village south of Mayadeen," SOHR director Rami Abdel Rahman said, adding that three children were among those killed overnight.

Russia has in recent days intensified its air raids in support of Syrian regime forces battling militants across the country.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria