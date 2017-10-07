A possible Labour-Green coalition narrowed the gap with the ruling National Party in New Zealand’s final election tally, strengthening their position ahead of talks on Sunday with the small nationalist party which holds the balance of power.

The final September 23 election results released on Saturday showed National won 56 seats and Labour and Greens together took 54 seats, leaving them both reliant on New Zealand First’s nine seats to meet the 61 seats needed for a majority in parliament in New Zealand’s proportional representation system.

National lost two seats to the Labour-Green bloc compared with preliminary results - a development which Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said buoyed their position at the negotiating table.

“We will continue our negotiations in earnest with potential support parties beginning this weekend,” Ardern told reporters in Auckland.

“This now means that we have a strengthened mandate to negotiate and form a durable, stable coalition government.”

Ardern, 37, took over the Labour leadership nearly two months before the election, quickly drawing comparisons with youthful, cosmopolitan leaders like Canada’s Justin Trudeau and France’s Emmanuel Macron.

She has almost single-handedly brought Labour to within reach of forming government.

New Zealand First said in an emailed statement that it would hold discussions on Sunday with the National Party at midday and with the Labour Party in the afternoon.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters told local media that knowing the facts “puts us in a better position to make judgements”.

Peters has said he would only make a decision on which party to back after the final tally and after the results become official on Oct 12