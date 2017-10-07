At least 11 people were injured on Saturday when a car collided with pedestrians near London's Natural History Museum, in one of the capital's busiest tourist areas.

Police ruled out it was a terrorist attack, saying it was a road traffic incident.

Police said it was believed the car had mounted the pavement outside the popular attraction in west London and collided with a number of pedestrians.

Officers had arrested a man at the scene and he was now being questioned.

"The incident is a road traffic investigation and not a terrorist-related incident," a police statement said.

London's ambulance service said they had treated 11 people, mostly for head and leg injuries, with nine taken to hospital.

Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening or life-changing.

Unverified footage from the scene showed a man being pinned to the ground by what appeared to be four security guards or police officers.