More than 1,600 suspected members of Boko Haram will appear in court in Nigeria on Monday, in unprecedented mass trials to be held behind closed doors.

The defendants have all been picked up and held in detention since the start of the conflict in 2009, which has left at least 20,000 dead in the country's northeast Lake Chad region and more than 2.3 million displaced.

1. The closed-door trials have been a long time coming

Some 1,670 detainees at a military base in Kainji, in the central state of Niger, will be tried first followed by 651 others held at the Giwa barracks in the capital of the northeastern state of Borno state, Maiduguri.

A government source involved in the process said that defence and prosecution lawyers arrived early today to prepare for the cases.

"It's just about sorting out the record of the suspects to determine who is going to stand trial today and those who will be tried later," the source said, on condition of anonymity.

Nigerian Attorney-General and Justice Minister Abubakar Malami said four judges were appointed to handle the cases behind closed doors and defendants would have legal representation.

"The trials will be conducted on an individual basis. Of course, where some suspects are accused of committing a particular crime, they will be tried in a group," the source said.

TRT World'sStaci Bivens has this report.

2. Nigeria hasn't had much success with the fight so far

In eight years, only 13 people have been put on trial and just nine convicted for their links to the terrorist organisation, according to the government in Abuja. The trials have been welcomed as a positive step.

Amnesty International reports that casualties have doubled in the past five months in Borno and Adamawa states because of increased suicide bombings, many carried out by young girls.

3. Justice may not be served after all

The long-awaited trials will also raise questions about transparency.