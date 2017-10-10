NATO doesn't want a "new Cold War" with Russia despite concerns about the Russian military buildup close to NATO's border, the alliance's secretary general said on Monday.

Jens Stoltenberg was speaking at the end of a four-day NATO parliamentary assembly in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

"We are concerned by .... (Russia's) lack of transparency when it comes to military exercises," he said.

He mentioned a Russian-Belarus operation in September involving thousands of troops, tanks and aircraft held in Belarus, on NATO's eastern edge. The drills included manoeuvres designed to hunt down and destroy armed spies.

Still, Stoltenberg said: "Russia is our neighbor ... we don't want to isolate Russia. We don't want a new Cold War."

He said the 29-member alliance had increased jets patrols in the Black Sea in "response to Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine."

Later, Stoltenberg said the alliance was beefing up its presence in eastern and southeastern Europe to reassure allies in the face of Russia's actions in Ukraine.