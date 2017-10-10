The UN has slapped a global port ban on four vessels found violating sanctions against North Korea, the head of an expert panel said on Monday in what he described as an unprecedented move.

"There are four vessels that have been designated by the committee. The designation doesn't mean an assets freeze or travel ban. But it's a port ban," said Hugh Griffiths, coordinator of a UN Security Council panel on North Korea sanctions, adding the ships were found "transporting prohibited goods."

"It's a pretty swift and decisive action by the committee," he continued, adding that the ban went into effect on October 5.

Griffiths was speaking at the conclusion of a UN meeting open to all member states. A source close to the matter said the four ships were found carrying coal, seafood and iron ore, exports banned by a UN resolution brought by the United States in August.