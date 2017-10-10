A Catalan parliamentary session on Tuesday evening that will probably include a historic declaration of independence may be met with a harsh response from Spain.

The deepening clash between Catalan separatists and Spanish authorities is set to play out in the regional session.

What's on the agenda?

Catalan president Carles Puigdemont hasn't revealed the precise message he will deliver at a 16:00 GMT (6:00 pm local time) sitting.

But separatist politicians have said they expect a declaration based on the results of the disputed October 1 independence referendum.

Separatists declared that the pro-independence victory in the vote was valid. It was followed by mass protests of Catalans who were angered by heavy-handed police tactics.

Puigdemont's speech follows a ruling from Spain's Constitutional Court on October 5 that suspended the planned session on October 9.

Over the weekend, large-scale pro-union rallies were held across Barcelona.

How will Catalan's government enforce a declaration?

At stake is the territorial integrity of Spain, threatened by a growing separatist movement that is sorely testing the strength of its constitution and the skill of its national and regional leaders.