Turkey will retry a lawmaker from the main opposition party after a court annulled his 25-year prison sentence for revealing state secrets.

The lawmaker, Enis Berberoglu, is a deputy for the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

He was sentenced to 25 years jail in June for passing images and video to the Cumhuriyet newspaper related to National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) trucks en route to Syria in January 2014.

An appeals court ordered Berberoglu's retrial, but said he should remain in prison pending the new hearing.