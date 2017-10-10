Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga has withdrawn his candidacy for the fresh presidential election ordered by the country's Supreme Court.

Odinga made the surprise announcement on Tuesday. It was his legal challenge that led the court to nullify the August 8 election that President Uhuru Kenyatta won.

The court also ordered a new election, which is set for October 26. It was the first time a court had overturned the results of a presidential election in Africa.

Odinga said the election commission has not made the changes to avoid the "irregularities and illegalities" cited in the nullified August vote.

He said "there's no intention" on the part of Kenya's election commission to undertake any changes before the vote.

August elections were scrapped

Raila Odinga had called for countrywide protests to urge reforms to the electoral commission ahead of the rerun of the elections.

The Supreme Court nullified Kenyatta's August re-election, citing illegalities in the vote and the electoral commission's refusal to allow scrutiny of its computer system.

Justices said that by failing to allow the investigation of the computers the commission failed to disprove Odinga's claim that hackers infiltrated the servers and altered the vote in favour of Kenyatta.