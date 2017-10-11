October 11, 2017
The Syrian war has internally displaced more than six million people, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.
But once they leave their homes and possessions behind, they still have to find some way to earn a living.
Among them is Marwan al Dewani, a Syrian mechanic.
''This trade has no specific client. We have some regulars but mostly rely on working on the road, people passing by needing the service,'' he says.
TRT World'sNick Davies-Jones has his story.
SOURCE:TRT World