WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia says US 'pretending' to fight Daesh in Iraq, Syria
Spokesman for Russia's defence ministry said the US-led coalition sharply reduced its air strikes in Iraq to force Daesh militants into Syria.
Russia says US 'pretending' to fight Daesh in Iraq, Syria
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov speaks at a briefing in the Russian Defense Ministry's headquarters in Moscow, Russia, April 7, 2017. (File Photo AP) / AP
October 11, 2017

Russia accused the United States on Tuesday of pretending to fight Daesh and of deliberately reducing its air strikes in Iraq to allow the group's militants to stream into Syria to slow the Russian-backed advance of the Syrian regime forces.

The Pentagon strongly denied the accusations, saying that the US-led coalition fighting Daesh posts data every day on the number and result of strikes for the public to see.

In the latest sign of rising tensions between Moscow and Washington, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement that the US-led coalition had sharply reduced its air strikes in Iraq in September when Syrian regime forces, backed by Russian air power, had started to retake Deir  Ezzor Province.

"Everyone sees that the US-led coalition is pretending to fight Daesh, above all in Iraq, but continuing to allegedly fight Daesh in Syria actively for some reason," said Major-General Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for Russia's defence ministry.

The result, he said, had been that militants had moved in large numbers from Iraqi border areas to Deir Ezzor where they were trying to dig in on the left bank of the River Euphrates.

Recommended

"The actions of the Pentagon and the coalition demand an explanation. Is their change of tack a desire to complicate as much as they can the Syrian army's operation, backed by the Russian air force, to take back Syrian territory to the east of the Euphrates?," asked Konashenkov.

"Or is it an artful move to drive Daesh terrorists out of Iraq by forcing them into Syria and into the path of the Russian air force's pinpoint bombing?"

In Washington, Pentagon spokesman Colonel Robert Manning described the Russian accusations as "absolutely false."

"We remain committed to killing Daesh and denying them safe havens and the ability to carry out strikes in the region or globally," Manning said.

Konashenkov added that Syrian regime forces were in the midst of trying to push Daesh out of the city of Al Mayadeen, southeast of Deir Ezzor, but that Daesh tried daily to reinforce its ranks there with "foreign mercenaries" pouring in from Iraq.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria