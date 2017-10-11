WORLD
3 MIN READ
French "Kung Fu cop" trial reaches a verdict for protestors
Seven people accused of launching a vicious attack on a police car in Paris last year have been handed prison sentences up to seven years.
French "Kung Fu cop" trial reaches a verdict for protestors
French youth carry a banner reading "Against police and justice, long live the revolt, freedom for all" while a riot police officer looks on outside the Paris hall of justice. October 11, 2017. / Reuters
October 11, 2017

Youth who torched a police car and attacked the car driver with an iron bar as he fled the flames were sentenced to up to seven years in jail by a French court on Wednesday.

The assailants used iron bars to attack the vehicle, which was stuck in traffic, and later set it alight with a Molotov cocktail. Footage of the attack was widely broadcast in France and the case caught media attention worldwide.

Dozens of riot police were deployed outside the Paris courthouse where the judge announced his verdict, after a trial prompted by the most striking episode of ultra-violent street protests last year against labour law reforms.

The case grabbed international attention in the run-up to this year's presidential election as politicians traded accusations of being soft on law and order - a flashpoint in a contest that far-right National Front chief Marine Le Pen ultimately lost to centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron.

It also made headlines due to extensive TV coverage of an incident where a group of protestersmobbed a police car, smashed its windows and threw a flare inside, forcing the car's two occupants to bail out as flames engulfed the vehicle.

Recommended

The driver - dubbed "Kung Fu cop" by French media - became a subject of fascination after taking on one of the protesters who attacked him with an iron bar. He fended off the blows with arm strokes worthy of a martial arts master.

His assailant was one of five people tried. He was sentenced to three years in prison. Another protester got seven years but is on the run and believed to be in Switzerland.

The incident, in May 2016, was part of a wave of protests where gangs of mostly hooded youths engaged in running battles with riot police in the capital city and cities across France.

It took place on the sidelines of a demonstration staged by police officers denouncing violence against the force, following repeated clashes with protesters during marches against controversial labour law changes.

Macron, a former investment banker regarded as a business-friendly centrist, has since taken over but is also introducing further labour law reforms that have put hardline unions back on the warpath, although protests have not so far been on a similar scale to 2016's demonstrations. 

SOURCE:Reuters, AP
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria