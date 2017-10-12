Colombia’s next three governments must comply with a 2016 peace deal signed with the Marxist FARC rebel group, the Constitutional Court said in a ruling late on Wednesday, shielding the accord from potential changes should the opposition win next year’s elections.

The decision blocks modifications to the peace deal for the next 12, preventing right-wing opponents of President Juan Manuel Santos who have long rejected the accord and who may have sought to change or cancel it.

The deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels ended more than 52 years of war. More than 220,000 people have died and millions have been displaced during the Andean country’s conflict between the government, leftist guerrillas and right-wing paramilitaries.