Trump under pressure to decide on Iran nuclear deal
Donald Trump will outline his policy towards the nuclear deal with Iran in a speech on Friday to indicate whether the United States will push for the reimposition of United Nations sanctions against Tehran.
A man holds up a sign during a protest calling for the Trump administration to continue diplomacy with Iran near the White House in Washington, DC on October 12, 2017. (AFP) / AFP
October 12, 2017

US President Donald Trump will outline his policy towards the nuclear deal with Iran in a speech on Friday. 

It will give an indication whether the United States will push for the reimposition of United Nations sanctions against Tehran. 

The United States will have to convince the UN Security Council - and the permanent members at the world body appear unlikely to side with Washington.

TRT World'sWilliam Denselow reports.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke with senior officials of Britain, China, France and Russia during the past few days to discuss Trump's planned announcement on Iran on Friday, the State Department said without giving details.

"I would describe them as listening calls, consulting calls and having conversations about the overall rollout, if you will, of the plan ... which the president will announce tomorrow," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters.

She further said that Tillerson spoke to the French and Russian foreign ministers and Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi on Thursday and to British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson "in recent days."

