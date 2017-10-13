President Donald Trump plans to deliver a broad and harsh critique of Iran in a speech Friday declaring that the landmark Iran nuclear deal is not in America's national security interests, according to US officials and outside advisers to the administration.

Officials said Trump was expected to announce that he will not certify the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, complicating US relations with European allies.

He had certified it twice before but aides said he was reluctant to do so a third time.

"Iran complies with deal"

The step would not withdraw the United States from the deal but would give the US Congress 60 days to decide whether to reimpose the sanctions on Tehran that were suspended under an agreement that was negotiated by the United States and other world powers during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

International inspectors say Iran is in technical compliance with the accord, but Trump says Tehran is in violation of the spirit of the agreement and has done nothing to rein in its ballistic missile program or its financial and military support for Hezbollah and other extremist groups.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said the US approach toward Iran is to work with allies in the Middle East to contain Tehran's activities.

"We have footprints on the ground, naval and Air Force is there to just demonstrate our resolve, our friendship, and try to deter anything that any country out there may do," Kelly said.

A blow to EU-US relations ?

European allies are warning of a split with the United States on the issue.