WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daesh attack on displaced Syrians kills 18
The attack took place at near the border of Deir Ezzor and Hasakah provinces, and the dead included civilians fleeing the fighting in Deir Ezzor, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Daesh attack on displaced Syrians kills 18
Thousands of Syrians displaced by shelling and clashes against Daesh in Deir Ezzor arrived at a makeshift camp south of Al Hasakah on Wednesday (October 11). (AFP) / AFP
October 13, 2017

A car bombing targeting displaced Syrians in the northeastern province of Hasakah on Thursday killed at least 18 people, a war monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the attack was carried out by Daesh and took place in an area where Syrians displaced from Deir Ezzor province usually gather.

Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said "at least 18 people, including displaced persons were killed".

Two separate offensives targeting Daesh are underway in the eastern oil-rich province of Deir Ezzor, one by Russia-backed regime forces and the other by US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Recommended

Earlier Thursday, SOHR, which relies on a network of sources inside war-torn Syria, said regime forces had retaken four neighbourhoods in the town of Al Mayadeen in Deir Ezzor province.

Last week, Daesh succeeded in expelling Syrian regime forces from Al Mayadeen two days after they entered the town.

The Syrian regime forces had recently described Mayadeen as the "military capital" of Daesh in Deir Ezzor.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria