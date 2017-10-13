Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott suffered a blow on Thursday when a federal appeals court lifted the injunction that prevented him from serving a six-game suspension over an alleged domestic violence incident.

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans voted 2-1 in favour of the NFL, which requested an emergency hearing after a district court in Texas blocked the suspension last month.

The appeals court ordered the Texas court to dismiss Elliott’s case.

Pratik Shah, a lawyer representing the NFL, insisted the NFL Players Association filed its case in the wrong jurisdiction per last month’s hearing in Sherman, Texas.

The Circuit Court agreed and said in its majority decision that the Players Association filed its lawsuit to have Elliott’s suspension dissolved before an arbitrator could make his decision.

“At the time the NFLPA filed the complaint, it was possible the arbitrator could have issued a final decision that was favourable to Elliott,” the three-judge panel wrote.

“Elliott cannot show it was futile to wait for a final decision simply because he believed the arbitrator would issue an unfavourable ruling. As there was no final decision, Elliott had not yet exhausted the contracted-for remedies.”