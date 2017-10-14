Fire officials in northern California reported further headway on Friday against the most lethal outbreak of wildfires in state history, as the death toll rose to 35 and teams with cadaver dogs combed charred ruins for human remains.

Even as crews made enough progress for authorities to begin contemplating re-population of some evacuated areas, they were bracing for another onslaught of hot, dry winds that could fan the fires.

"We are diligently working hard. We’ve challenged the troops to get out there and secure mainly the south parts of these fires in preparation for those strong north winds,” Bret Gouvea, deputy chief of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said at an afternoon press conference.

He said contingency plans were being made for other communities in case the fires spread.

The Napa Valley town of Calistoga faced one of the biggest threats. Its 5,000-plus residents, ordered to leave their homes on Wednesday night, remained evacuated.

As of Friday afternoon several of the 17 major wildfires burning across Northern California had merged into massive, largely out-of-control conflagrations, having burned a combined 221,754 acres of dry brush and grasslands.

The 32 confirmed fatalities mark the greatest loss of life from a single fire event on record in California, three more than the 29 killed by the Griffith Park fire of 1933 in Los Angeles.

At least 18 people died in the so-called Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County, which now ranks as the deadliest single fire in the state since 1991. Officials said the death toll would likely rise as burned homes and businesses were searched.

Many of the more than 1,000 people initially added to a list of those unaccounted for had been found, Sonoma County Sheriff Robert Giordano said at the news conference, but 256 were still missing.

Giordano said 45 search-and-rescue teams and 18 detectives had been deployed to comb ruined neighbourhoods for more victims.

'Critical fire weather conditions'