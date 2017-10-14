WORLD
3 MIN READ
Indian troops kill three in India-administered Kashmir
Two suspected rebels were killed in a gun battle in southern Litter village, sparking violent protests against the soldiers who shot dead a civilian and wounded at least 15 others.
Indian troops kill three in India-administered Kashmir
People offer prayers as relatives mourn during the funeral of Waseem Shah, a suspected rebel commander, on October 14, 2017. / Reuters
October 14, 2017

Indian government forces killed two suspected rebels in India-administered Kashmir on Saturday, sparking violent protests in which a civilian was shot dead. 

The gunfight is the latest in a string of deadly shootouts between Indian forces and suspected rebels during an upsurge in violence in restive Kashmir, where local groups have for years demanded that the region be given independence or merged with Pakistan.   

The suspected rebel commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), named as Waseem Shah, was killed after soldiers and special police forces acting on a tip off surrounded the southern village of Litter.

"In the ensuing gun battle the LeT commander and his bodyguard were killed," a police officer said speaking on condition of anonymity.

Hundreds of local people took to the streets as news of the deaths spread, with some protesters pelting government forces with stones and shouting slogans for Kashmir's independence from Indian rule.

Government forces responded with gunfire that left one dead.   

"One man died on way to hospital after he was hit with a bullet," another police officer said, adding that at least 15 others were wounded during the clashes. 

Local media reported over 35 people were wounded, most of them from deadly pellets. 

Recommended

Policeman shot dead

Later in the day, according to local newspaper Kashmir Life, suspected rebels fired on the motorcade of a local politician killing a policeman and injuring another. 

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in the region, and most people support the rebels' cause while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.

Kashmir is divided between rivals India and Pakistan since 1947, but both claim the region in full. 

Rebels groups including LeT have been fighting for decades against over 500,000 Indian soldiers deployed in the territory.

The fighting has left tens of thousands, mostly civilians, dead.

Earlier this year, the Indian army launched an offensive dubbed "Operation Allout" to hunt down anti-India rebels. 

At least 166 rebels and 59 government soldiers have died so far this year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria