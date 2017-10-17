Israel on Monday approved building plans for 31 settler homes in Hebron in the West Bank, a spokeswoman said.

The move is the first instance of settlement building in the Israeli-occupied area for some 15 years.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has felt increased pressure for settlement expansion from the rightist flank of his coalition.

The construction process, however, is not imminent as a bureaucratic process must still run its course.

The Israeli government has made numerous announcements of settlement building recently, angering Palestinians seeking a state on land Israel captured in a 1967 war.

Such announcements have not elicited serious US criticism since President Donald Trump took charge in the White House.

Still, settlement advocates say that despite a string of announcements for construction of thousands of settler homes in the West Bank, only a fraction might be built eventually.

Hebron is the largest Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank with a population of some 216,000.