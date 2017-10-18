WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran's religious leader threatens to "shred" nuclear deal if US quits it
Iran's religious leader Ali Khamenei says he won't waste time on answering "rants and whoppers of the brute US president" while vowing Tehran would stick to the nuclear deal until US pulls out.
Iran's religious leader threatens to "shred" nuclear deal if US quits it
Iran's religious leader Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with students in Tehran on October 18, 2017. / AFP
October 18, 2017

Iranian religious leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday said Tehran would stick to its 2015 nuclear accord with world powers as long as the other signatories respected it, but would "shred" the deal if Washington pulled out, state TV reported.

Khamenei spoke five days after US President Donald Trump adopted a harsh new approach to Iran by refusing to certify its compliance with the deal, reached under Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, and saying he might ultimately terminate it.

"I don't want to waste my time on answering the rants and whoppers of the brute [US] president," Khamenei said in a speech to students in Tehran.

"Trump's stupidity should not distract us from America's deceitfulness ... If the US tears up the deal, we will shred it."

It was his first response to Trump's bellicose speech last Friday in which he called for tougher sanctions to curb Iran's "destabilising activities" in the Middle East. 

Trump's move has put Washington at odds with other parties to the accord – Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union – who say Washington cannot unilaterally cancel a multilateral accord enshrined by a UN resolution.

Under the deal, Iran agreed to curb its disputed uranium enrichment programme in return for relief from international sanctions that crippled its economy, and UN nuclear inspectors have repeatedly certified Tehran's compliance with the terms.

Recommended

Trump "displays stupidity"

"The US president displays stupidity, but this should not cause us to ignore America's mischief," Khamenei said. 

Khamenei welcomed Europe's strong support for preserving the nuclear agreement but also urged it not to follow the same line as Washington.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the Iran nuclear programme, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

In a phone call, held on the initiative of the Israeli side, the two leaders also discussed the situation in Syria and the referendum in Iraq's Kurdistan, the Kremlin said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action