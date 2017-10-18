WORLD
2 MIN READ
Portugal's interior minister resigns after deadly wildfire
Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa has accepted the resignation of Interior Minister Constanca Urbano de Sousa, who has been criticised for her handling of wildfires that killed more than a hundred people in the past four months.
Portugal's interior minister resigns after deadly wildfire
Portugal’s Interior Minister Constanca Urbano de Sousa resigned after criticism was raised following a series of deadly forest fires that killed more than 100 people in four months. / Reuters
October 18, 2017

Portugal's Interior Minister Constanca Urbano de Sousa resigned on Wednesday after wildfires killed more than a hundred people in the past four months.

Hundreds of fires have raged across northern and central Portugal since Sunday after the driest summer in nearly 90 years, killing at least 41 people and overwhelming firefighting and rescue services. 

Similar huge blazes in June killed 64 people and injured 250 near the central Pedrogao Grande region, in what were the deadliest wildfires in the country's history.

On Tuesday evening, hundreds gathered in Lisbon under the pouring rain to demonstrate their anger over the government's failings, shouting "Shame!" and "Resign!" in a protest organised through Facebook. 

"A hundred people are dead and nobody is taking responsibility... We need answers!" one demonstrator said on national television.

Recommended

The Interior Ministry is in charge of firefighters, the police and civil protection agency, which have all faced criticism after the fires.

As the toll mounted on Monday, a small rightwing party had called for the minister to step down. Prime Minister Antonio Costa initially resisted the demand but by Wednesday appeared to have backed down.

In her resignation letter, the minister said: "I didn't have the political and personal conditions to continue in my post."

Costa accepted her resignation, his office said.

This year's fires have burned a total of 350,000 hectares, the worst since 2003.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action