Brazil's Olympic committee boss charged in bribes investigation
Carlos Nuzman is charged with criminal organising, money laundering and violating the country's currency laws.
Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) President Carlos Arthur Nuzman leaves the Federal Police headquarters heading to jail, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 5, 2017. / Reuters
October 18, 2017

Brazilian prosecutors charged the former head of the national Olympics committee (COB) Carlos Nuzman, and five other people on Wednesday with racketeering based on a probe of alleged bribery to win the selection of Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 Games.

Nuzman, who was suspended by the International Olympic Committee and arrested in Rio on October 5, was charged with criminal organising, money laundering and violating currency laws. 

Others charged with corruption included former Rio state Governor Sergio Cabral and former COB director Leonardo Gryner in connection with a $2 million payment to guarantee votes for Rio, the prosecutors' office said. 

SOURCE:Reuters
