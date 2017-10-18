Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy appealed to Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to "act sensibly" on Wednesday, as a government deadline approached for the northeastern region to renounce a bid for independence.

"I ask Puigdemont to act sensibly, in a balanced way, to put the interest of all citizens first," Rajoy said in parliament.

Spain will seek to suspend Catalonia's autonomy unless the region's leader abandons his push for independence, the country's deputy prime minister said on Wednesday, 24 hours before Madrid's deadline.

If separatist leader Carles Puigdemont does not provide a satisfactory response by 0800 GMT Thursday, "Mr Puigdemont will provoke the application of article 155 of the constitution," Deputy PM Soraya Saenz de Santamaria told parliament.

This provision of the constitution – which has never been used before – would open the way for Madrid to impose direct rule over the semi-autonomous region.