A regional director of the United Nations' food-assistance branch said on Wednesday the World Food Program (WFP) had been preparing for Raqqa's capture from Daesh, and called for a humanitarian space in the city.

World Food Program Middle East Director Muhannad Hadi described securing the Syrian stronghold of Raqqa from Daesh militants as a "game-changer" for humanitarian efforts in Syria.

"Absolutely from a humanitarian view, it's a game-changer for us in the way we operate. This should open for us more humanitarian space. WFP has been preparing for that day." Hadi said.

"We're ready to assist the people as they leave Raqqa and once the situation in the city has become secure enough for our teams to go there, definitely the World Food Program and its partners ... will make all the efforts to go to Raqqa and to give all the needed support to the people." he added.