TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey hosts education ministers from 38 African countries
Turkey is hosting 38 African education ministers at a conference in Istanbul to discuss handing over Gulen-linked schools.
Turkey hosts education ministers from 38 African countries
Funda Kocabiyik, Turkey's Education Ministry's European Union and Foreign Affairs Director-General will chair the conference. / AA
October 19, 2017

Turkey is hosting 38 African education ministers to discuss handing over schools linked to a US-based congregation leader Fetullah Gulen and his movement which Ankara calls the Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO).

The three-day conference is being held in Istanbul and is being chaired by Funda Kocabiyik, the EU and Foreign Affairs Director-General at the Turkish National Education Ministry.

Turkey will look to improve ties with African countries on educational issues, signing of cooperation agreements, and handing over of the FETO-linked schools in Africa to Turkey, Kocabiyik said.

Recommended

Ankara holds FETO and Gulen responsible for last July's thwarted coup, that took 250 lives and wounded nearly 2,200 people.

The government also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture