Turkey is hosting 38 African education ministers to discuss handing over schools linked to a US-based congregation leader Fetullah Gulen and his movement which Ankara calls the Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO).

The three-day conference is being held in Istanbul and is being chaired by Funda Kocabiyik, the EU and Foreign Affairs Director-General at the Turkish National Education Ministry.

Turkey will look to improve ties with African countries on educational issues, signing of cooperation agreements, and handing over of the FETO-linked schools in Africa to Turkey, Kocabiyik said.