The FBI has opened an investigation into US links to South Africa's Guptas, escalating a scandal over the family's alleged use of a friendship with President Jacob Zuma to control state businesses, the Financial Times said on Thursday.

Separately, Britain's banking regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said it was in contact with two UK banks over any possible links to the Gupta family.

The Guptas and Zuma have denied any wrongdoing. Gupta family spokesman Gary Naidoo could not be reached for comment and the US Embassy in Pretoria had no immediate comment.

The family, founders of a business empire spanning media, mining and consulting, have been named in a trove of leaked emails alleging graft in dealing with South Africa's state-owned companies, which also named several global firms.

The Financial Times, which cited "people familiar with the matter", said US investigators had been looking at individuals, bank accounts and companies in the US for ties to alleged graft involving the family. It gave no further details.

Britain's FCA said it was in contact with HSBC and Standard Chartered banks following reports in British newspapers that the finance minister had asked regulators to investigate the lenders' possible ties to the Gupta family and Zuma.