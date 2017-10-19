SRINAGAR, India-administered Kashmir — She raises a thick bamboo stick wrapped in red tape at one end, a homemade morning star with rusty long nails sticking out. Together with three other women from the Sheikh family, they wait for “the braid-chopper” at their house in Batamaloo, a neighbourhood in India-administered Kashmir’s (IAK) capital of Srinagar.

“The next time he comes,” 17-year-old Aaina Manzoor says brandishing the weapon, “I am going to smash his head with this.”

“And crack his skull in two,” her grandmother Fatima Begum adds. They all laugh at the idea of them attacking someone — Aaina, her 14-year-old sister, their 40-year-old mother Fehmeeda Akhtar and the 72-year-old grandmother. He should come and see, they say.

But beneath the laughter and the confidence, the fear in the house is palpable.

Aaina hasn’t left the house since last week when two assailants lopped off her hair.

But she knows even her home isn’t safe; that’s where the attack took place. Aaina sleeps with her parents now. The teenager is afraid of being alone.

Even as she holds the DIY weapon, she becomes shifty at the mere mention of going to school again. Even the slightest noise from the neighbourhood startles her.

The bogeyman

“People say the braid-chopper comes again for the women whose hair he leaves partially intact. And I feel he will come for my hair again,” Aaina says. She looks pale, her eyes heavy with the use of sedatives and too much sleep.

It was nine in the morning on October 11, Aaina had changed into her school uniform and combed her hair when she says she was attacked by braid-choppers.

“I bent out of my bedroom window to pick up my school shoes but there was a woman and a young man waiting there,” she recalls. “And the woman sprayed something at my face from a small white can and then the man grabbed me by my hair. Then I don’t remember anything,” Aaina tells TRT World.

Fehmeeda says she heard her daughter’s scream and rushed into the room.

“I saw the man trying to jump out of the window. But I grabbed him by the collar and said you can kill me but I won’t let you go,” Fehmeeda adds. “Then he hit me with his elbow, throwing me across the room and he jumped over the wall. After all, a man is a man and a woman is a woman.”

Since then the grandmother walks around the house armed with a small cricket bat and Fehmeeda checks the bolts on the doors and windows on the hour, every hour. The younger sister worries about losing her hair to a similar attack.

Over the last two weeks, at least seven women reported that masked assailants used a spray to knock them out and then chopped off their hair — just in Batamaloo.

But no one has been caught red-handed.

Fear, the ultimate weapon of war

The phenomenon first emerged in July and August 2017 in several northern states of India; more than 1,500 cases of braid chopping were reported.

The first incident in Kashmir was reported on September 6 in the south. Since then, around 200 cases of such attacks on women have been reported across the disputed IAK, spreading fear — and paranoia — among Kashmiris.

Women gather in their neighbourhoods in groups of twos and threes, talking about the braid-choppers. Crackling announcements from mosques ask people to remain vigilant and come out on roads to spread the word if a suspected braid-chopper is spotted.

Young men have formed vigilante groups to guard their neighbourhoods round-the-clock with axes, large knives and iron rods.

“We almost caught the braid-chopper last night. But using his special shoes fitted with springs, he jumped high into the air and landed on that edge there,” Mushtaq Sheikh, a young vigilante in Batamaloo, tells TRT World, pointing to the tin roof of a three-storey house.

“We know who these braid-choppers are. They are the Indian agencies and the police,” he says. “We have no enemies but them.”

In Indian-administered Kashmir, some see the police as a tool used by an occupying force to keep Kashmiris in check.

The police officially announced a $9,000 award for actionable information about the braid-choppers.

But behind closed doors, officials say there is no braid-chopper. They suspect the entire matter is more likely to be a product of mass “hysteria”.

“We have been investigating and we are quite certain women are cutting the hair themselves in a moment of hysteria,” a senior police official requesting his name be withheld, tells TRT World.

“Hysteria” is not a clinically-defined mental illness. As a neurosis which only afflicts women, it was rejected by the medical and scientific community in the 1980s and replaced with more neurologically-linked mental health indicators.

But it is still common parlance in the subcontinent; a word with connotations ranging from emotional distress to panic attacks and seizures.

And so, those who do not see the “braid-chopper” as a viable tangible enemy, dismiss him as a manifestation of “hysteria”.

Experts say it could be a dissociative disorder, which the American Psychiatric Association says includes symptoms like "the experience of detachment or feeling as if one is outside one’s body, and loss of memory or amnesia."