The leader of Pakistani militant group - Jamaatul Ahrar , who planned some of the deadliest suicide bombings in Pakistan, died after wounding in a US drone strike in Afghanistan, Asad Mansoor, a spokesman for the group, said in a statement.

A splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar has in the past also backed Middle East-based Daesh and has increasingly targeted religious minorities in Pakistan.

"Our leader, Omar Khalid Khorasani, was wounded in one of the recent drone strikes in Afghanistan. He was wounded badly, .."

The group, last year, conducted one of the deadliest bomb attacks in a public park that killed 70 people, many of them Christians, in the eastern city of Lahore.