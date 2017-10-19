WORLD
2 MIN READ
Jamaatul Ahrar militant group says leader killed in drone strike
The leader of militant group, Jamaatul Ahrar, who planned some of the deadliest suicide bombings in Pakistan, died after he was wounded in a US drone strike in Afghanistan, according to a statement released by the group.
Jamaatul Ahrar militant group says leader killed in drone strike
The leader of Pakistani militant group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, who planned some of the deadliest suicide bombings in Pakistan in the last year, died on Thursday after being wounded in a U.S drone strike / Reuters
October 19, 2017

The leader of Pakistani militant group - Jamaatul Ahrar , who planned some of the deadliest suicide bombings in Pakistan, died after wounding in a US drone strike in Afghanistan, Asad Mansoor, a spokesman for the group, said in a statement.

A splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar has in the past also backed Middle East-based Daesh and has increasingly targeted religious minorities in Pakistan.

"Our leader, Omar Khalid Khorasani, was wounded in one of the recent drone strikes in Afghanistan. He was wounded badly, .."

The group, last year, conducted one of the deadliest bomb attacks in a public park that killed 70 people, many of them Christians, in the eastern city of Lahore.

Recommended

The killing comes ahead of American Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit next week and is likely to further ease tensions between the often-wary allies, as Islamabad has been asking Washington for years to target militants who attack inside Pakistan and then hide over the border in Afghanistan.

Earlier this year, Ehsanullah Ehsan, an spokesperson of TTP (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan), and later Jamaat ul Ahrar, had surrendered to Pakistani authorities. 

In a confessional video statement later released by the Pakistani military Ehsan said that the Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies had been providing assistance and funds to the TTP to fight Islamabad.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action