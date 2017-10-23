Writer and director James Toback, who received an Oscar nomination for writing Bugsy, has been accused of sexual harassment by 38 women in a report published on Sunday in the Los Angeles Times.

In the report, many of the women allege that Toback approached them on the streets of New York City and promised stardom.

His meetings would often end with sexual questions and Toback masturbating in front of them or simulating sexual intercourse with them, according to the accounts.

The 72-year-old denied the allegations to the Los Angeles Times, saying he never met any of the women, or if he had it "was for five minutes, and [I] have no recollection."

Thirty-one of the women spoke on the record including Louise Post, who is a guitarist and vocalist for the band Veruca Salt, and As the World Turns actress Terri Conn.

TRT World 's Francis Read reports from Los Angeles.

Actress Echo Danon recalled an incident on the set of his film Black and White where Toback put his hands on her and said that he would ejaculate if she looked at his eyes and pinched his nipples.

"Everyone wants to work, so they put up with it," Danon told the LATimes. "That's why I put up with it. Because I was hoping to get another job."

On Sunday afternoon, LA Times reporter Glenn Whipp said the number of accusers had doubled since the story was published.

Toback hasn't responded to a request for comment from the Associated Press.

The report comes amid the ongoing downfall of producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by over three dozen women.