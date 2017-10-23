Defence ministers of The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have expressed "grave concern" over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes in a joint statement on Monday.

The group urged the isolated country to meet its international obligations and resume communications. The Philippines, as chair of ASEAN this year, is hosting the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) in Clark, Philippines to discuss regional security issues including drug trafficking and maritime conflict.

The defence ministers underscored the "need to maintain peace and stability in the region" and called "for the exercise of self-restraint and the resumption of dialogue to de-escalate tensions in the Korean peninsula."

Korean Peninsula

North Korea is working to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of striking the US mainland and has ignored all calls, even from its lone major ally, China, to rein in its weapons programmes which it conducts in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.

The ministers reiterated the importance of "safety and freedom of navigation in and over-flight above the South China Sea" and called for "self restraint in the conduct of activities."