WORLD
3 MIN READ
North Korea dominates ASEAN defence ministers' meeting
Defence ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meet in the northern Philippine city of Clark and issued a strong statement against North Korea on Monday.
North Korea dominates ASEAN defence ministers' meeting
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)' Defense ministers are having meeting to discuss regional cooperation on maritime security and to deal with extremism. / AFP
October 23, 2017

Defence ministers of The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have expressed "grave concern" over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes in a joint statement on Monday. 

The group urged the isolated country to meet its international obligations and resume communications.  The Philippines, as chair of ASEAN this year, is hosting the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) in Clark, Philippines to discuss regional security issues including drug trafficking and maritime conflict.

The defence ministers underscored the "need to maintain peace and stability in the region" and called "for the exercise of self-restraint and the resumption of dialogue to de-escalate tensions in the Korean peninsula."

Korean Peninsula

North Korea is working to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of striking the US mainland and has ignored all calls, even from its lone major ally, China, to rein in its weapons programmes which it conducts in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.

The ministers reiterated the importance of "safety and freedom of navigation in and over-flight above the South China Sea" and called for "self restraint in the conduct of activities."

Recommended

They also vowed to work together to combat terrorism as they condemned the attack by the Maute militant group in the southern Philippine city of Marawi.

The Philippines on Monday announced the end of five months of military operations in Marawi after a fierce and unfamiliar urban war that marked the country's biggest security crisis in years.

ASEAN dialogue underway

Eight of ASEAN's dialogue partners including Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States are also in attendance.

"The Philippines will push several initiatives during the two-day meeting, including a three-year work program focused on streamlining, synergising, and rationalising ADMM efforts," the Philippines Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said.

ADMM aims to promote mutual trust and confidence through greater understanding of defence and security issues, as well as enhancement of transparency and openness among the 10 ASEAN member states: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives