US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan on Monday for talks with Afghan leaders on the new US strategy to end the war.

Tillerson's first trip to the country as the Secretary of State came several weeks after US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis paid an unannounced visit.

Tillerson reiterated the US commitment to working with the Kabul government and regional partners "to achieve peace in Afghanistan and deny safe havens to terrorists who threaten that goal," said a statement posted on Twitter.

"Clearly we have to continue to fight against the Taliban, against others, in order for them to understand they will never win a military victory," Tillerson told reporters after the meeting that was also attended by Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

"And there are, we believe, moderate voices among the Taliban, voices that do not want to continue to fight forever. They don't want their children to fight forever. So we are looking to engage with those voices and have them engage in a reconciliation process, leading to a peace process and their full involvement and participation in the government."

"There's a place for them in the government if they are ready to come, renouncing terrorism, renouncing violence and being committed to a stable prosperous Afghanistan," Tillerson said.

Tillerson and US General John Nicholson, the top American commander in Afghanistan, met for about one hour with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah at Bagram Air Field outside Kabul.