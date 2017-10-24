WORLD
1 MIN READ
Refugees fleeing offensive on Daesh left helpless in Syrian desert
Many refugees fleeing the assault on Daesh in Syria are desperate to leave makeshift tents and the burning sun of the desert, but the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which control the camps, aren't allowing it.
Refugees fleeing offensive on Daesh left helpless in Syrian desert
Syrians who fled Al Mayadeen say their destroyed home has been turned into a city of ghosts. Many of them don't have any immediate plans of going back. / Reuters
October 24, 2017

As Daesh continues to face a series of defeats in Syria, hundreds of thousands of civilians continue to flee the ongoing conflict.

Escaping to the desert without adequate shelter, food or water, civilians are being driven from their homes in recent offensives against the terror group.

“As you can see, the dust storm means no one can sleep. Two members of my family have respiratory problems. They suffer all night and can hardly sleep,” one refugee explains.

Recommended

TRT World’sAhmed Al Burai is in southeastern Turkey speaking to refugees to find out what the fall of Daesh means for them.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives