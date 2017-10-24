WORLD
2 MIN READ
France’s Calais camp still home to refugees
A year since the shelter in northern France known as 'the jungle' was demolished, the area is still a magnet for migrants and refugees trying to reach the UK.
Migrants queue for a free meal distributed by a humanitarian agency on a street near Stalingrad metro station in Paris, France, on October 28, 2016. / Reuters
October 24, 2017

It's a year since the refugee camp in northern France known as "the jungle" was demolished.

But the area is still a magnet for migrants and refugees trying to reach the UK.

With no camp and the burning-down of an official shelter in nearby Dunkirk six months ago, nearly 2,000 migrants and refugees have resorted to living in tents and makeshift shelters nearby.

"The problem is that although the Jungle was pretty awful we did have things like running water, we had some very basic sanitation, and of course we did have tents and shelters," said Clare Mosley of Care4Calais, an aid group. 

"Now the refugees are sleeping rough." 

Recommended

As winter approaches, it's the children and unaccompanied young people who are suffering the most.

Nabi, a 13-year-old from Afghanistan who didn't want to be identified, said, "Me go two o'clock, three o'clock. Very cold, not sleeping. Sleeping and police come in and spray. Security, dogs."

These refugees are reliant on volunteer help for food and washing facilities, despite a court order for French authorities to provide better care.

TRT World’sFrancis Collings has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
