Jailed Hong Kong democracy activists Joshua Wong and Nathan Law were released on bail Tuesday pending an appeal against sentences handed down for their role in the 2014 Umbrella Movement protests.

A defiant Wong said the activists stood ready to face what he called "suppression by an authoritarian regime" as he stood alongside Law outside the Court of Final Appeal following the decision.

"The government can lock up our bodies but they can't lock up our minds," he told reporters.

"They cannot put aside our determination to fight for democracy."

The pair were jailed in August after the Beijing-backed Hong Kong government pushed for tough sentences.

Fears are growing that China is tightening its grip over the semi-autonomous city and the rule of law is being compromised.

Umbrella trio

Wong, 21, who became the face of the mass pro-democracy protests while still a teenager, was imprisoned for six months while Law, 24, was sentenced to eight months.

They were granted bail on Tuesday until November 7, the first appearance in appeal proceedings against the jail terms.

A third activist, Alex Chow, who was jailed for seven months alongside Law and Wong, was not part of the hearing.

Emerging from the courthouse in a neat white shirt with his hair growing back after being shaved in prison, Wong said he planned to enjoy a meal with his family Tuesday night.

Law told reporters there had been "unpleasant times" behind bars.

"I hope the result of the case showcases the protection of human rights in our law system," Law said of the activists' appeal.

"The world is watching."

Hong Kong enjoys freedoms unseen on the mainland under a "one country, two systems" deal made when Britain handed the city back to China in 1997.