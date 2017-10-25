WORLD
Republican senators lambast Trump as party feud deepens
Jeff Flake of Arizona declared he would not be "complicit" with US President Donald Trump and announced his surprise retirement, while Bob Corker of Tennessee declared Trump "debases our nation" with constant untruths and name-calling.
Republican Senators Jeff Flake (L) and Bob Corker have been Trump's two most vocal Republican critics in the Senate.
October 25, 2017

A pair of senators from President Donald Trump's own Republican Party blistered him with criticism on Tuesday in a dramatic day of denunciation that laid bare a GOP at war with itself. 

The White House was quick to downplay the remarks, describing them as personally motivated attacks coming from politicians who are retiring. 

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports from Washington.

Jeff Flake of Arizona declared he would not be "complicit" with Trump and announced his surprise retirement, while Bob Corker of Tennessee declared the president "debases our nation" with constant untruths and name-calling. 

Corker, too, is retiring at the end of his term, and the White House shed no tears at the prospect of the two GOP senators' departures.  

At mid-afternoon, as fellow lawmakers sat in attentive silence, Flake stood at his Senate desk and delivered an emotional speech in which he dissected what he considered his party's accommodations with Trump and said he could no longer play a role in them.

"We were not made great as a country by indulging in or even exalting our worst impulses, turning against ourselves, glorifying in the things that divide us and calling fake things true and true things fake," he said.

Hours earlier, Corker levelled his own searing criticism of Trump in a series of interviews.

"I think the debasement of our nation will be what he'll be remembered most for and that's regretful," Corker said.

A furious Trump didn't let that pass unremarked. 

On Twitter, he called Corker "incompetent," said he "doesn't have a clue" and claimed the two-term lawmaker "couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee."

Trump has previously attacked Flake as "weak" and "ineffective" and has derided Corker's height.

There was celebration in the Bannon anti-establishment camp. 

Andy Surabian, former Bannon adviser and now senior adviser to the Great America Alliance said, "Today's announcement from Senator Flake that he would not run for re-election is a monumental win for the entire Trump movement and should serve as another warning shot to the failed Republican establishment that backed Flake and others like them that their time is up."

Together with Flake and Corker, McCain is the third vocal Republican critic of Trump in the Senate, who immediately after Flake's speech,  praised him for his "honour," "brilliance" and "patriotism."

"I have seen Jeff Flake stand up for what he believes in, knowing full well that there would be a political price to pay," McCain said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
