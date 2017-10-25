A ban on pedestrians looking at mobile phones or texting while crossing the street took effect in Hawaii’s largest city Honolulu on Wednesday.

Honolulu has become the first major US city to pass legislation aimed at reducing injuries and deaths from “distracted walking.”

More than 11,000 injuries resulted from phone-related distraction while walking in the United States between 2000 and 2011, according to a University of Maryland study published in 2015.