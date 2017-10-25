President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned against the presence of PKK terrorists in northern Iraq’s Sinjar and Qandil areas on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after his meeting with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al Abadi in capital Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey remains in solidarity with Baghdad.

"There is PKK presence in areas like Sinjar and Qandil. In these areas we are ready to continue common efforts and be in solidarity with Baghdad,” he said.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU, resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of around 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians.

Erdogan also said Turkey was ready to give all support to Baghdad as it seeks to reopen a crude oil pipeline from the Kirkuk oilfields to Turkey, through which Iraq stopped sending oil in 2014.

Referring to his meeting with Abadi, Erdogan said they discussed what political, military and economic steps they could take after what he called the "illegitimate" Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government referendum last month.