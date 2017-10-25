The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) appears to be offering a concession to end a violent standoff with Iraq's central government.

The KRG said it's prepared to freeze the results of the independence referendum.

But neither Turkey nor Iraq have officially responded.

Instead, the two countries have repeated their view that the vote was illegal.

"We are sad, it was an illegal referendum, our stance is still the same.... territorial integrity of Iraq," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.