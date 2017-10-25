WORLD
Will KRG write off vote results as sought by Turkey and Iraq?
The Kurdish Regional Government's offer to freeze the results of September's independence referendum for peace talks hasn't moved Turkey or Iraq, who've repeated their view that the vote was illegal.
This handout picture taken and released by the Turkish Prime Minister's press office on October 25, 2017, shows Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi (L) speaking with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim during their meeting at the Cankaya Palace in Ankara. / AFP
October 25, 2017

The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) appears to be offering a concession to end a violent standoff with Iraq's central government. 

The KRG said it's prepared to freeze the results of the independence referendum. 

But neither Turkey nor Iraq have officially responded. 

Instead, the two countries have repeated their view that the vote was illegal. 

"We are sad, it was an illegal referendum, our stance is still the same.... territorial integrity of Iraq," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

Just a year ago, Iraq was arguing with Turkey over the presence of some of its troops there. But now they've got a common cause to support.

According to TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins, it is not yet clear which way this dispute is going to go. 

"The KRG still doesn't appear to be giving its neighbours what they want - a complete write off of the referendum," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World
