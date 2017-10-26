WORLD
UN chief pays landmark visit to Central African Republic
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in the country to draw attention to what he calls a "forgotten crisis."
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits the Central African Republic where more than one million people have been displaced since the start of the conflict in 2012. / Reuters
October 26, 2017

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for 900 extra peacekeepers to be deployed to the Central African Republic.

In 2012, the country was plunged into turmoil when Seleka rebels overthrew the president. 

In response, a vigilante group called the Anti-Balaka was formed. A cycle of violence then began.

France deployed troops at the end of 2013, and the UN sent a peacekeeping force of 12,000.

TRT World’sCaitlin McGee reports on how the peacekeepers' presence has been tainted by accusations of sexual abuse.

SOURCE:TRT World
