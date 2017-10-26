Fabrizio Carboni, the top International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) official in Myanmar has condemned the plight of some 5,000 people who had made their way to the mouth of the Naf river that divides Buddhist Myanmar from Muslim Bangladesh.

The Red Cross has set up a field hospital at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh – and doctors say they are working around the clock to treat the ill.

"What I can just tell them is a beach is not a place where you live," Carboni said on Thursday, a day after visiting the stretch on the front line of an unfolding humanitarian crisis.

More than half a million people have now fled Myanmar for Bangladesh following violence blamed largely on security forces.

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims thronging the desolate beach have no food or water, except what the Red Cross gives them., and there is no shelter from the tropical sun and rain. But fear of what comes next has persuaded many to abandon their homes.

Carboni said some had been there as long as a month, unable to afford to pay fishermen to take them to Bangladesh.

Most of their fellow Rohingya have fled to escape the ethnic violence that erupted in Myanmar's Rakhine state two months ago.